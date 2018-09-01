Penn State Escapes Appalachian St. Upset with Comeback OT Win

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Lightning nearly struck twice.

Eleven years to the day after Appalachian State stunned No. 5 Michigan at the Big House, the Mountaineers threatened to derail No. 10 Penn State's season before it started when they took a 38-31 lead with 1:47 remaining in regulation.

But thanks to a seven-play, 48-yard drive that was capped off by Trace McSorley's 15-yard touchdown pass to KJ Hamler, the Nittany Lions were able to force overtime and escape with a 45-38 win at Beaver Stadium.

Running back Miles Sanders (19 carries, 91 yards) scored the decisive touchdown on a four-yard run to open the extra session:

The Mountaineers had a chance to answer, but their hopes of an upset were dashed when Amani Oruwariye intercepted quarterback Zac Thomas in the end zone.

Despite the sour ending, Thomas proved electric against a Penn State defense that consistently failed to generate pressure. In all, the sophomore finished 25-of-38 for 270 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also rushed 15 times for 43 yards and a score.

On the flip side, McSorley opened his senior season 21-of-36 for 230 yards and a score with new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne calling the shots following Joe Moorhead's move to Mississippi State. And like Thomas, the Heisman Trophy hopeful proved effective on the ground as he carried the rock 12 times for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

McSorley will look to add to his resume Sept. 8 when Penn State travels west for an intrastate showdown with the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field.

The Mountaineers will also be back in action next Saturday as they eye their first win of the season against the Charlotte 49ers.