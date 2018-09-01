Roger Federer Beats Nick Kyrgios in Straight Sets to Advance at 2018 US Open

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Roger Federer scored a 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The five-time tournament champion faced a test from the enigmatic Australian but once again came up with clutch points in the first and third sets to advance with minimal drama. He's reached at least the fourth round in his last 17 appearances at the season's final major.

Federer advances to face John Millman in Round 4.

It was another strong outing for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer finished the match with 51 winners compared to 24 unforced errors. He also connected on 16 aces while winning 87 percent of his first-serve points and 84 percent of points at net. He broke Kyrgios four times and successfully defended all of his service games.

Federer also delivered a highlight-reel winner in the third set:

The 37-year-old Swiss superstar moved to 3-1 in his career against the talented Aussie. He's won each of the past three meetings after dropping their first head-to-head encounter in 2015.

Kyrgios didn't play poorly. He tallied 13 aces and 32 winners. But he also racked up 35 unforced errors and struggled to solve Fed's serve, creating just four break points and failing to convert any of them.

Here are some more match highlights:

Looking ahead, Federer defeated Millman in 2015 in their only matchup and should be a heavy favorite to advance to the quarterfinals.

The event's No. 2 seed is a serious threat to capture his sixth U.S. Open crown if he continues to showcase the form he did Saturday.