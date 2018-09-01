Thomas Rawls Released by Jets After Less Than 1 Season

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly released running back Thomas Rawls on Saturday as part of their cutdown to a 53-man roster, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Rawls signed with the Jets in March after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mehta noted that Rawls battled injuries throughout training camp and the preseason.

Rawls rushed 13 times for 27 yards during the preseason with New York.

In three seasons with the Seahawks, Rawls missed 14 regular-season games due to injury.

Although he appeared in 12 games last season, Rawls finished with just 157 yards on on 58 carries and nine receptions for 94 yards.

His best season came as a rookie in 2015, when he rushed for 830 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns while catching nine passes for 76 yards and another touchdown.

While Rawls has struggled over the past two campaigns, he is still just 25 years old.

Rawls became expendable for the Jets, who signed running back Charcandrick West last week after the Kansas City Chiefs released him.

With Rawls out, the Jets' options at running back include free-agent acquisition Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell, West, 2017 sixth-round pick Elijah McGuire and 2018 sixth-round pick Trenton Cannon.