Corey Robinson Reportedly Traded to Panthers from Lions for Draft Pick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 24: Corey Robinson #70 of the Detroit Lions blocks during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals won 26-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions reportedly reached an agreement Saturday to trade offensive tackle Corey Robinson to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the deal.

Detroit selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2015 draft out of South Carolina, and the 26-year-old appeared in 23 games and made eight starts across three injury-plagued seasons.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve in both January 2017 and September 2017 because of foot injuries. He suffered another foot injury Thursday in the team's preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns.

If healthy, he'll provide depth behind starting tackles Matt Kalil and Taylor Moton while Daryl Williams recovers from a torn MCL and dislocated kneecap suffered in July.

