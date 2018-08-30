Nick Kyrgios Given Pep Talk by Chair Umpire Mo Lahyani During 2018 US Open Match

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The United States Tennis Association is reportedly looking into the actions of chair umpire Mo Lahyani after he appeared to give a pep talk to Nick Kyrgios during his second-round match at the 2018 U.S. Open on Thursday.

Kyrgios, who is prone to meltdowns, appeared to be having another one in the second set against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. He allowed multiple serves to blow past him without any effort as he dropped to down 0-3 in the second set after losing the first.

"I want to help you, I want to help you. ... I've seen your matches, you're great for tennis," Lahyani told Kyrgios, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times. "...I know this is not you."

The pep talk appeared to work. Kyrgios came back to win the second set 7-6 (6) and went on to a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0 victory over Herbert to advance to the round of 32.

"He was just concerned about how I was playing. He was like: 'Nick are you OK?'" Kyrgios said on the court after the match. "I was like: 'Yeah everything is fine.' I just wasn't feeling great."

Kyrgios has a history of giving up on matches. He admitted he gave up at a certain point in his match against Borna Coric at this month's Western & Southern Open. Like the match Thursday, Kyrgios eventually came back from his funk and won the contest.