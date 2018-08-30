Nick Diaz's Domestic Assault Charge from Alleged May Incident Dismissed

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

The domestic assault case against UFC fighter Nick Diaz stemming from an alleged altercation in May was dropped Thursday in Las Vegas

According to Steven Marrocco and Ken Hathaway of MMAjunkie, the Clark County (Nev.) District Attorney's office decided against pressing charges, which led to Las Vegas Justice Court judge Amy Chelini dismissing the case.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means the charges cannot be refiled.

In May, a woman who said she was Diaz's on-again, off-again girlfriend called police and said Diaz injured her hip by throwing her onto concrete. She also alleged that Diaz had used cocaine prior to the incident.

Police arrested Diaz and identified him as the primary aggressor, however, it was noted that the woman's story changed when she was interviewed at the hospital, per Marrocco and Hathaway.

The 35-year-old Diaz has not fought since his UFC 183 bout against Anderson Silva in 2015.

Silva initially won the fight, but it was ruled a no contest when Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

Diaz received an 18-month suspension for the positive test and later accepted a one-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in April for missing three drug tests over the course of a year.

Since the suspension was retroactive, Diaz is currently eligible to fight.

UFC launched an independent investigation into the domestic assault case against Diaz, and it has yet to comment on his status with the promotion, according to Marrocco and Hathaway.

Diaz is a former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion, and he owns a career record of 26-9 with two no contests.