Super Bowl 53 Odds: Eagles Slipping on Betting Futures, Patriots Still Leaders

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will be attempting to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots last accomplished that feat 14 seasons ago, and they are hoping starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be ready to go for the NFL season opener next Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The status of Wentz, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and pending decision on whether or not he or backup Nick Foles will start in Week 1 has caused their Super Bowl 53 odds to dip slightly.

The Los Angeles Rams have jumped the Eagles as the +850 second choice (bet $100 to win $850) to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark behind the Patriots, who are still the favorites at +700. Philadelphia is listed as the co-third choice on the board along with the Pittsburgh Steelers at +1000 followed by the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at +1200.

The Rams, who open their season as road betting favorites in a Monday night game, are getting a lot of support from bettors after a flurry of offseason moves, improving both their offense and defense following their first playoff appearance in 13 years. The biggest roadblock for Los Angeles though is a stacked NFC, with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Green Bay, the New Orleans Saints (+1600) and the Atlanta Falcons (+2000) all worthy Super Bowl contenders.

Most of those teams also have more experienced quarterbacks than third-year player Jared Goff, who was selected one spot ahead of Wentz with the top overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In the AFC, New England and Pittsburgh again appear to be the cream of the crop, with the Los Angeles Chargers (+1800), Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000) and Houston Texans (+2000) right behind them.

The Jaguars surprised many a year ago by upsetting the Steelers in the divisional round of the playoffs and hanging tough with the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. But Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles will need to break in some new receivers and likely lean on second-year running back Leonard Fournette even more this season.

The Texans are an intriguing dark-horse pick at those odds with second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson back from a torn ACL as well.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.