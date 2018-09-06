College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

9 of 10

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

No. 13 Penn State (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0), 8 p.m. ET

Week 1 was too close for comfort in Happy Valley, since Penn State needed overtime to survive Appalachian State. It won't be enough to rattle comfort against Pitt, but if Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett also carves up the Nittany Lions, we'll need to reassess.

Prediction: Penn State 34, Pitt 21

Tulsa (1-0) at Texas (0-1), 8 p.m. ET

Fairy dust is running in short supply for head coach Tom Herman. Fortunately for him, Texas has a stout run defense. Tulsa will struggle to consistently move the ball if its ground game stalls, and the Longhorns will avoid an 0-2 record prior to meeting USC.

Prediction: Texas 33, Tulsa 16

South Alabama (0-1) at Oklahoma State (1-0), 8 p.m. ET

Largely thanks to three interceptions, South Alabama gave Louisiana Tech a four-quarter fight. However, the Jaguars allowed 231 rushing yards. That's not a positive sign entering a matchup with Justice Hill, who scampered for 122 yards against Missouri State.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 52, South Alabama 21

No. 17 USC (1-0) at No. 10 Stanford (1-0), 8:30 p.m. ET

Bryce Love totaled 47 yards on 21 touches in the opener. However, K.J. Costello and JJ Arcega-Whiteside picked up the slack, showing off a passing attack not seen at Stanford since Andrew Luck in 2011. If that's sustainable and Love recovers against a USC team that allowed 308 rushing yards to UNLV, the Cardinal will snatch a critical Pac-12 win. The wild card is how freshman quarterback JT Daniels performs in his road debut.

Prediction: Stanford 31, USC 27

UConn (0-1) at No. 20 Boise State (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET

Brett Rypien quieted some of the concerns about Boise State's offense during a 56-20 beatdown of Troy, throwing for 305 yards and four scores. Wide receiver Sean Modster had 167 of those yards and two touchdowns, and that connection should dismantle the Huskies, as UCF's McKenzie Milton and Tre Nixon did in Week 1.

Prediction: Boise State 48, UConn 20

Cal (1-0) at BYU (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET

While it's not Cal's responsibility to apologize for a turnover-happy UNC offense, the Golden Bears didn't play particularly well in Week 1's 24-17 victory. BYU, on the other hand, shut down Khalil Tate and Arizona. Points should be at a relative premium, and the better defense gets the edge.

Prediction: BYU 27, Cal 20

No. 15 Michigan State (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0), 10:45 p.m. ET

Michigan State returned a healthy majority of a defense that ranked seventh last year, yet Utah State picked apart the secondary in the opener. Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins and wideout N'Keal Harry are undoubtedly capable of doing the same. We believe a resurgent game is coming, but a #Pac12AfterDark upset is well within reason.

Prediction: Michigan State 38, Arizona State 30