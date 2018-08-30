US Open Tennis 2018 Results: Thursday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

Elsa/Getty Images

Roger Federer cruised into the third round at the 2018 U.S. Open, as the Swiss superstar defeated Benoit Paire in New York on Thursday.

Federer won his encounter against the Frenchman in straight sets, prevailing 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber survived a scare against Johanna Larsson.

Kerber was taken to the limit as she won 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, booking her place in Round 3.

Petra Kvitova was in fine form as she breezed past Wang Yafan after a tricky opening to the contest, winning 7-5, 6-3.

No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic battles Tennys Sandgren in the evening session.

Here is a selection of results from Thursday's action in the United States.

Men's Singles

(2) Roger Federer def. Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

(4) Alexander Zverev def. Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

(6) Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren TBD

Women's Singles

(4) Angelique Kerber def. Johanna Larsson 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

(5) Petra Kvitova def. Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-3

(14) Madison Keys def. Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. (11) Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6

(6) Caroline Garcia def. Monica Puig 6-2, 1-6, 6-4

Recap

Federer continued to hit top form in New York, as he skipped past Paire with consummate ease.

The legend took his time to move through the gears in the opening set, but his opponent had no answers once he established his dominance.

Both men made a host of unforced errors as the No. 2 seed claimed the opening set 7-5, but Federer settled in to breeze through the final two sets.

The Swiss saw out both sets 6-4 and will meet fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in Round 3.

Federer spoke bout the match and the on-court conditions after he wrapped up the victory.

Per Katy Murrells and Michael Butler of the Guardian, Federer said:

"It’s different [playing Paire]. I don’t mind it so much. He makes you second guess yourself sometimes, so it’s important to stay focused. I didn’t think it was a major difference from day to night. I’m sweating a lot right now. I’m happy to be in the third round [against Kyrgios]. We’ve had some brutal matches over the years. He’s got one of the best serves in the game and he’s super-talented, he’s a nice guy off the court. I’m looking forward to the game."

Paire committed 11 double faults in the match, curtailing his chances for a comeback.

Federer hit 27 winners on his way to victory and conserved his energy in the final set as he cantered past the finish post.

Kerber had to fight for her life after dropping the second set of her match against Larsson.

In a match that lasted two hours and 24 minutes, the No. 4 seed was pegged back after winning the first, 6-2.

Larsson turned the tables to win the second 7-5, and the favourite was clearly under pressure in the final set.

However, Kerber's quality prevailed, as she snatched the last set 6-4.

Kerber was dominant at the net as she won 100 per cent of her attempts as she advanced forward, and her metronomic approach allowed her to edge to the win.

Kvitova joined Kerber in the next stage after making little fuss against Yafan, claiming a straight-sets victory.

The No. 5 seed won the encounter 7-5, 6-3, hitting 27 winners.

All stats via U.S. Open's official website.