Champions League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Group-Stage Fixtures

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League draw served up several juicy matchups on Thursday, including a tremendous Group H that will have fans salivating. Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys will battle it out for a spot in the next round.

Group G also looks tough to call, with defending champions Real Madrid, last year's semi-finalists AS Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen drawn together. Group C looks like another potential Group of Death, with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade facing off.

The first round of fixtures will be on 18 and 19 September, with five more rounds to follow. The full dates below:

Round 1: 18-19 September

Round 2: 2-3 October

Round 3: 23-24 October

Round 4: 6-7 November

Round 5: 27-28 November

Round 6: 11-12 December

The draw for the round of 16 will be on December 17, per UEFA's official website.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.