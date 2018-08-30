Champions League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Group-Stage Fixtures

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League draw served up several juicy matchups on Thursday, including a tremendous Group H that will have fans salivating. Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys will battle it out for a spot in the next round.

Group G also looks tough to call, with defending champions Real Madrid, last year's semi-finalists AS Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen drawn together. Group C looks like another potential Group of Death, with Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade facing off. 

The first round of fixtures will be on 18 and 19 September, with five more rounds to follow. The full dates below:

Round 1: 18-19 September

Round 2: 2-3 October

Round 3: 23-24 October

Round 4: 6-7 November

Round 5: 27-28 November

Round 6: 11-12 December

The draw for the round of 16 will be on December 17, per UEFA's official website

   

