NFL Reportedly Approves Casinos with Sportsbooks as Potential Team Sponsors

Wayne Parry/Associated Press

The NFL's Business Ventures Committee reportedly passed a rule Monday that will allow casinos that operate sportsbooks to serve as team sponsors.

According to a Wednesday report from SportsBusiness Daily's Bill King, "teams will be able to accept advertising from casinos and daily fantasy sites that operate sportsbooks in shoulder programming and during preseason game telecasts."

However, casinos will not be able to explicitly advertise their respective sportsbooks through team partnerships.

The amended policy will also reportedly allow clubs to negotiate stadium naming-rights deals with casinos. As King notes, that is "mostly in play for the Las Vegas-bound Raiders."

Full-scale sports betting is currently legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware and Mississippi.

West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island have all passed bills to legalize sports betting within state borders but have yet to open operations.