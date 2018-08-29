Bucks Show 'Full Support' for Sterling Brown After City Attorney Defends Police

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Although the Milwaukee city attorney claims officers did nothing wrong during the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown, the team remains supportive of their player in a statement:

The attorney, Grant Langley, contradicted the city's police chief and mayor who previously condemned the actions of officers who used a stun gun during the arrest, per the Associated Press.

Brown has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city, but the attorney's response argued the blame should be on the player.

"The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions," the written response said, per Gina Barton of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The incident in question occurred in January when Brown was approached about a parking violation.

After backup was requested, several officers were seen on video tackling the NBA player to the ground, yelling at him and eventually immobilizing him with a stun gun.

There were 11 officers disciplined or ordered to undergo retraining following a review of the altercation by the police department, with punishments ranging from a two-day suspension to a 15-day suspension.