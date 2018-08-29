WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 29

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano kicked off this week's show with an apology to the NXT faithful. After admitting he had made mistakes in recent months and was no longer deserving of the "Johnny Wrestling" chant they greeted him with, he was interrupted by general manager William Regal.

The authority figure of NXT asked the question no one had to that point: did Gargano attack Black?

Gargano dared Regal to look him in the eyes and when he did, he would know the answer.

Velveteen Dream, dismayed that he was not the talk of the wrestling world after defeating EC3 at TakeOver: Brooklyn, interrupted and said tonight's show is not about Gargano.

The two nearly came to blows before Regal announced a match between them for next week's show.

Grade

A

Analysis

There was a lot to love about this segment.

First, it was a simple and effective way to get to Gargano vs. Dream next week. More importantly, though, it teased that maybe, just maybe, it was everyone's favorite underdog who laid out Black and cost him a shot to regain his title in Brooklyn.

The vague answer, an answer only a devious villain like Regal could understand and appreciate, certainly leaves the door open for Gargano to be revealed as the assailant.

If that is the case, if his feud with Tommaso Ciampa drove him to that sort of heinous action, it would be proof positive of one of the most epic character arcs WWE has ever scripted.