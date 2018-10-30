Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay Fantasy Outlook After Golden Tate's Trade

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Replacing Golden Tate won't be easy for the Detroit Lions, but Marvin Jones and Co. will now have an opportunity to show they can carry the load.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Detroit was trading Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick.

Tate had formed a nice connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford, recording three 1,000-yard seasons in four years and piling up 813 yards in the other. He had 90-plus receptions in each of his four seasons with the Lions and was on pace to do so again this year.

This season, he was leading the team in targets (69), receptions (44) and yards (517), ranking second in touchdowns (three). As ESPN's Field Yates noted, Stafford looked to Tate frequently:

Fortunately for Stafford (and fantasy owners everywhere), Marvin Jones has become a dependable receiver in Detroit. He had 116 receptions for 2,031 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the team. That includes 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago.

Through the first eight weeks this season, Jones ranked second on the team in targets (47) and third in yards (387) and receptions (26). He was tied for second with three scores.

NFL.com's Graham Barfield broke down Jones' usage this season:

With Tate now an Eagle, expect Jones to have an even bigger role in the Lions offense. As a result, he becomes an even more valuable asset to fantasy owners.

Outside of Jones, though, Stafford will have to get some less experienced playmakers into the mix.

Kenny Golladay, a third-round pick in 2017, is coming off a rookie campaign in which he totaled 477 yards and three touchdowns. He had just 28 catches, but he made the most of his opportunities, averaging 17.0 yards per reception.

He's either topped or tied those numbers before Detroit's 2018 campaign has even reached the midway point. The second-year wideout has 30 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Tate's trade provides Golladay with an opportunity to take on an even bigger role in the offense and show the Lions that he can be a go-to player moving forward.

T.J. Jones now becomes an intriguing option for fantasy owners. While the 26-year-old only has three receptions this season, he did have 30 catches for 399 yards and a score a season ago. Per Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans, Jones could fill Tate's shoes in the slot:

Jones may not be a must-start right now, but for those fantasy owners who have room on the bench, the 6'0", 190-pound wideout could be worth a stash for the time being.

Fantasy owners also need to keep an eye on running back Theo Riddick—when he returns from his knee injury—and tight end Luke Willson. Riddick has hauled in 50-plus receptions each of the past three seasons, turning into one of the league's top third-down backs. Willson, meanwhile, managed just 89 catches and 1,129 yards in five years with the Seattle Seahawks, but he could now see a bigger role in Detroit.

The Lions will have a tough time replacing Tate, but the trade opens the door for a number of other players to boost their stock. Marvin Jones probably isn't available in most leagues, and Golladay likely has been picked up in many leagues after a hot start. Those fantasy owners who do have one or the other on their rosters, though, should see increased production in Tate's absence.