Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa's Fantasy Outlook After Sam Darnold's Injury

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

New York Jets rookie Sam Darnold is facing new adversity with an injury that will keep him out of the starting lineup in Week 10.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced Darnold won't start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday but could be active, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

This puts backup Josh McCown under the fantasy spotlight again after he started 13 games for the Jets in 2017.

Even though McCown isn't a long-term solution, he's fared well in fits and spurts throughout his career and could be an upgrade at quarterback. Darnold is only completing 55 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Last season, McCown completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns on 397 attempts.

As far as McCown's ability to look down the field, his 7.37 yards per attempt in 2017 were better than Russell Wilson (7.20), Aaron Rodgers (7.04) and Dak Prescott (6.78).

Robby Anderson has been effective in a big-play role this season, but the Jets have been unable to make him a focal point in the offense. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 16.5 yards per reception and is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches.

The downside, though, is Anderson hasn't had more than four catches in a game through X weeks, and his 50 catch percentage is the worst rate of his career.

Fantasy owners have largely run away from Anderson, who is only owned in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues. He's worth a one-week gamble with the right matchup, but trusting him in your lineup isn't going to produce positive results.

Quincy Enunwa has been the go-to receiver for Darnold. The former sixth-round pick has battled his own injuries this season, sitting out two weeks with a high ankle sprain before returning in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins

Even with two missed games, Enunwa leads the Jets with 25 receptions and 327 yards.

Because it's been so difficult to get a read on Enunwa's value due to his limited playing time, fantasy owners can't depend on him to be worth adding at this point.

Jermaine Kearse is the most dependable receiver on the Jets, at least as far as playing time is concerned. He's been targeted 31 times in the past four weeks, though only 15 of those have resulted in completions.

Fantasy owners aren't looking Kearse's way, as he's currently owned in three percent of Yahoo leagues.

It's also worth noting that Anderson and Enunwa have yet to practice this week due to ankle injuries, though both were able to play through their issues in Week 9.

Times are tough for Jets skill players at this moment, especially in the fantasy world. Kearse, due to his track record and being healthy, is the only one worth adding as a flex option if you have another receiver on a bye week.