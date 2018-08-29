Red Sox Star J.D. Martinez Defends 2013 IG Post with Fake Adolf Hitler Quote

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox star J.D. Martinez stood behind a 2013 Instagram post that attributed a fake quote to Adolf Hitler.

The post included a picture of Hitler that read: "To conquer a nation, First disarm it's citizens." The New York Daily News' Kate Feldman provided a screenshot of the post:

"I posted it," Martinez said Tuesday of the story, per USA Today's Scott Boeck. "I love my country. I love this country. I stand by the Constitution and I stand by the Second Amendment and it's something that I take pride in. It's something that I'll back up. At the time I posted that, the Second Amendment at the time was definitely a hot topic. The point of it wasn't to offend anybody."

Chad Amaral of Boston 25 News shared Martinez's full comments from Tuesday:

The post predates Martinez's tenure with the Red Sox, which started this offseason when he signed a five-year, $110 million contract. Still, Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy told the Boston Herald's Steve Buckley the team had addressed the situation with Martinez.

Kennedy said the Red Sox "work with our players regularly to reinforce that their social media interactions can be interpreted in ways that are unintended."

Controversy about his past social media habits aside, Martinez is having an incredibly successful debut season in Boston. He's batting .338 with 38 home runs, 110 RBI and a .656 slugging percentage, and his 5.4 WAR is tied for seventh-best among MLB position players, per FanGraphs.

The Red Sox need that production to continue as they look to remain on top in the American League East and avoid the wild-card game in the postseason.