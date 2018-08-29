Frenkie De Jong Talks Up Future Barcelona Move but Commits to Ajax

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has said he will not be joining Barcelona before the transfer window closes on Friday.

De Jong is considered one of the brightest midfield talents in European football, and the Blaugrana have been credited with an interest in him throughout the summer. However, speaking to NOS (h/t Harry Sherlock of Goal), he made it clear he won't be on the move any time soon.

"Maybe someday I'll join Barcelona but not this season," said the 21-year-old. "I'm staying at Ajax. I think it will be a good year. I'd love to play with Ajax against Barcelona."

That wish may come to fruition for the young midfielder, as he was speaking after Ajax secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League group stages with a 3-1 aggregate win over Dynamo Kiev in their play-off encounter.

According to Sport (h/t BBC Sport), the Blaugrana are still interested in signing another midfielder before the deadline but have given up on a possible deal for Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

It doesn't appear as though it is going to be De Jong either, with the youngster committing his future to the Amsterdam giants for the time being at least. As relayed by Sherlock, reports have previously suggested Barcelona will wait until 2019 before trying to sign the midfielder and his team-mate Matthijs de Ligt.

Interest in De Jong would make sense for Barcelona. The Dutch outfit and the Catalan giants have long held similar principles, and having emerged through the former's academy the playmaker operates with those traditions at the core of his game.

De Jong is comfortable when he has the ball at his feet:

For long spells of the last campaign the Ajax man operated as a central defender.

From that position he was able to set up Ajax attacks with his surges forward into midfield, while De Jong's passing tends to be incisive and intelligent. However, it's anticipated his future lies in a more advanced position, as he has the natural talent to control the tempo of matches.

It's a role he's been utilised in already this season and no doubt will be something Barcelona will be keeping an eye on in the coming months. It also appears De Jong will get a chance to showcase his talents on the international stage soon too:

Another season at Ajax, playing in his best position, appears to be the sensible option for De Jong. Having more creative responsibility and getting regular games in the UEFA Champions League is only going to aid his overall development.

Barcelona aren't desperate for reinforcements in this area of the field, having signed Philippe Coutinho in January before landing Arthur and Arturo Vidal in the summer. If De Jong was to move, he'd surely find minutes hard to come by behind that trio, as well as Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.