Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Was Part of Zach Smith's 2014 Strip Club Trip

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman was present with former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith when Smith attended a strip club on a 2014 recruiting trip, ESPN.com's Dan Murphy reported Tuesday.

Herman was Ohio State's offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 before leaving to coach the Houston Cougars.

The reveal of Smith's trip to the strip club came as part of Ohio State's investigation into domestic violence allegations against Smith from 2015 and how officials from the school handled them. Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Aug. 22 that Smith had a bill totaling $600 and was warned by Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer he'd be fired if he made a similar excursion.

According to Eleven Warriors, a clause in the Ohio State coaches' manuals included a passage specifically mentioning strip clubs after Smith's incident:

Jeff Snook, an author who published books on Ohio State football, said on Aug. 11 that Herman had tipped off McMurphy to the domestic violence allegations involving Smith. McMurphy had reported extensively on the matter, writing that Smith's ex-wife Courtney had spoken to the wives of Ohio State coaches, including Shelley Meyer, about the alleged abuse.

McMurphy denied Herman was his source for the story, while Herman called Snook's report "absolutely untrue," per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.

