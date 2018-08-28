Conor McGregor Says 'F--k the Mayweathers' in Tweet, Adds 'No Peace Here Kid'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. tried to extend an olive branch to former rival Conor McGregor, but the MMA star isn't having any of it.

McGregor attacked Mayweather in a profanity-laced tweet Tuesday (note: contains NSFW language):

Mayweather invited McGregor to work out at Mayweather Boxing Club Tuesday in preparation for his upcoming fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, per TMZ Sports.

"Conor McGregor, he's a tough competitor," Mayweather added. "Like I said before, Conor McGregor's not gonna back down from anyone, he's not scared, he's a warrior."

The two notably fought in a boxing bout last summer, which Mayweather won by knockout to improve to 50-0 in his career. While there was plenty of trash-talking before the match, it continued afterward as well.

The boxing star was on top of the Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes with McGregor at No. 4, and he didn't show much respect to his opponent.

"I'm No. 1, and the guy that's No. 4 is because of me," Mayweather said, per TMZ Sports.

This isn't the first time McGregor has targeted his former foe on social media, saying "F--k the Mayweathers" on his Twitter account (NSFW language) in January.

It appears his opinion hasn't changed much, except a softened stance on some family members.