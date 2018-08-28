Conor McGregor Says 'F--k the Mayweathers' in Tweet, Adds 'No Peace Here Kid'August 29, 2018
Floyd Mayweather Jr. tried to extend an olive branch to former rival Conor McGregor, but the MMA star isn't having any of it.
McGregor attacked Mayweather in a profanity-laced tweet Tuesday (note: contains NSFW language):
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger. There is no peace here kid. Step up or step down.
Mayweather invited McGregor to work out at Mayweather Boxing Club Tuesday in preparation for his upcoming fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, per TMZ Sports.
"Conor McGregor, he's a tough competitor," Mayweather added. "Like I said before, Conor McGregor's not gonna back down from anyone, he's not scared, he's a warrior."
The two notably fought in a boxing bout last summer, which Mayweather won by knockout to improve to 50-0 in his career. While there was plenty of trash-talking before the match, it continued afterward as well.
The boxing star was on top of the Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes with McGregor at No. 4, and he didn't show much respect to his opponent.
"I'm No. 1, and the guy that's No. 4 is because of me," Mayweather said, per TMZ Sports.
This isn't the first time McGregor has targeted his former foe on social media, saying "F--k the Mayweathers" on his Twitter account (NSFW language) in January.
It appears his opinion hasn't changed much, except a softened stance on some family members.
