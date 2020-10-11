Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, More Fantasy Outlook After Dak Prescott's Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday's game with a right ankle injury, being replaced by veteran Andy Dalton.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night.

In his fifth NFL season, Prescott entered Week 5 having completed 68.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-high 1,690 yards along with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also had 86 yards and three scores on the ground.

Despite a strong start from an individual standpoint, Prescott only managed to lead the Cowboys to one win in the first four games. And now, Dalton may have the keys to the offense moving forward.

Amari Cooper has been a breakout star since a midseason trade to Dallas in 2018. He's recorded 37 receptions for 401 yards through four games and remains worth a starting spot in most formats as the Cowboys assess their options moving forward. As it stands, you may want to look elsewhere for a starter in smaller leagues with Prescott out.

Michael Gallup, a third-year player, has been a solid deep threat. A sleeper in some drafts, Gallup has put together 13 receptions for 275 yards and one touchdown during his first four games.

Rookie CeeDee Lamb is the third key member of the team's receiving corps, as he has 21 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns through four weeks. While it will be tough for the Cowboys to consistently have three receivers put up numbers, Lamb is proving early on he is an impact player for both the Cowboys and fantasy teams.

With Dalton taking over under center, all members of the Cowboys' passing game take a hit from a fantasy perspective. Running back Ezekiel Elliott could receive a boost as the team shifts to a more run-centric attack for the time being.

If Prescott's absence will be extended, it'll take a game or two to solidify the new pecking order in Dallas' passing game, and then it should be easier to make fantasy decisions.