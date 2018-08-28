Tyler Flowers, Braves Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Extension

Carl Fonticella/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have come to terms on an extension with catcher Tyler Flowers, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

The extension includes $4 million for next year and a $6 million club option (with a $2 million buyout) for the 2020 season, per Heyman. Flowers had been scheduled to become a free agent this offseason after earning $4 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

After breaking into the majors with the Chicago White Sox and spending seven years in the Windy City, the Georgia native has settled in nicely in Atlanta. He hit .276 with 20 home runs, 34 doubles and 90 RBI during his first two seasons with the club.

The 32-year-old is slashing .225/.357/.335 with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBI in 61 games this season.

While his overall numbers have dropped off in 2018, the right-handed-hitting catcher has proved to be a valuable bat against left-handers. He is batting .417 versus southpaws, hitting four of his five home runs against them.

It hasn't been the easiest of years for the veteran catcher. Flowers underwent surgery on his wrist and forearm this past offseason, and he dealt with groin soreness during spring training. He later missed nearly all of April after suffering a strained left oblique near the end of March.

It's possible all of the injuries have impacted Flower's numbers this season. Regardless, he does not have to worry about his contract anymore.