David Ortiz Linked to Alleged Gambler in Book by Ex-Red Sox Security Agent

Former Boston Red Sox security agent Eddie Dominguez is one of the co-authors of a new tell-all book entitled Baseball Cop: The Dark Side of America’s National Pastime. Aside from other various allegations that involve all 30 teams, Dominguez alleges that former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had a connection with a gambler (via the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman):

"In the summer of 2005, Dominguez says he became suspicious about someone he claims was a member of Ortiz’ entourage known as 'Monga,' described by Dominguez as Ortiz’ 'top aide-de-camp,' who allegedly was a frequent presence in the Red Sox clubhouse. Dominguez claims to have had an informant close to Monga who witnessed Monga placing a bet on a game in Chicago between the Red Sox and White Sox on July 24, 2005. Monga, according to the book, placed a bet on the White Sox to win as well as on the 'over.'

"Dominguez alleges eventually Monga and others in Ortiz’ entourage were banned from the Sox clubhouse, a development the writer says Ortiz did not like."

It's important to note this is just one person's account, which is also not specifically accusing the slugger of any wrongdoing. It would not be fair to Ortiz to make assumptions based on such, especially since he hasn't had a chance to address the matter.

Also, Dominguez himself isn't trying to accuse Big Papi of gambling, either.

"To be clear, I had no proof that Ortiz was placing bets through Monga—or had ever done so—but Monga, who was hanging around the clubhouse, was betting thousands of dollars against the Red Sox," Dominguez wrote. "At least take a look at it."

Dominguez also claims Big Papi threatened to skip the 2006 Home Run Derby if Monga and his crew were not allowed on the field with him. He made it through the first round by blasting 10 homers but was eliminated after hitting just three dingers in the second round.

Major League Baseball issued a statement, via Silverman: "Major League Baseball actively cooperated with a law enforcement investigation into the illegal gambling operation that took these alleged bets. Ed Dominguez reported to his superiors at MLB that that investigation, which led to multiple arrests in 2008, did not implicate any players."