Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Joins Juventus Youth Squad

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

LISBOA, PORTUGAL - JUNE 07: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal plays with his son after the friendly match of preparation for FIFA 2018 World Cup between Portugal and Algeria at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on June 7, 2018 in Lisboa, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, the son of the new Juventus forward, has joined the Bianconeri academy as a member of the under-9 training camp, known as the Pulcini 2010. 

According to CalciomercatoRonaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was there to watch, and the youngster played with the team alongside Andrea Barzagli's son Mattia. 

Calciomercato shared this photo of Ronaldo Junior lining up to take a shot:

The youngster has often stolen the show with his developing abilities in the past, and already appears quite adept at finishing chances:

The Juventus youth setup is home to several sons of famous first-teamers and former players, including Davide Marchisio―child of Claudio Marchisio―and the aforementioned Barzagli. Ronaldo Junior's name has yet to be added to the team's official website.

His father made the move to Turin this summer after a lengthy and successful spell with Real Madrid. Ronaldo has yet to score in his first two official outings with the Old Lady but will have another chance against Parma on Saturday.

The Crociati returned to Serie A this summer after three straight promotions following their bankruptcy in 2015.

