Fantasy Football 2018: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends

Associated Press

This goes out for all the league commissioners who have been slaving away and trying to fill roster spots after several of your players have opted out at the last minute.

You have been working the phones, email and text trying to find those players who are willing to pay $200 to join your league. You are starting to come to the realization that the entry fee and the $10 transaction fee may be just a bit too high for many players.

But you have finally filled your league roster and you have 12 players. With your fantasy draft just hours or days away, you realize you have no idea what to call your league.

A new year calls for a new league name, and you have to come up with something funny/clever or you will get roasted at the draft.

Have no fear. We are here to help you with the task at hand.

Fantasy Football League Names

1. A League of Their Own

This may not be original, but it comes from the famous movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

While the film is about the women's professional baseball league that was prominent during World War II, it is quite appropriate for fantasy football because it is inclusive for all your members, and it keeps those who are on the outside away.

As commissioner, it's bad enough when your own league members badger you with questions. It's worse when well-meaning outsiders do the same thing. They should take the hint from the name of your league—at least that's the hope.

2. The Dirty Dozen

Perhaps you are getting the idea that we like to go to the movies for our league names.

If you thought the 1992 movie referenced as example No. 1 was an old film, you might think this 1967 film is ancient. It probably is since it is more than 50 years old, but it stars several all-timers in Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson and Telly Savalas, but it also featured Jim Brown in a major role.

Brown is often considered the greatest running back in the history of the NFL, so why not pay homage to him by using his best movie as the name of your league?

3. Any Given Sunday

This movie had its flaws—most of them surrounding Al Pacino as the team's head coach and James Woods as the corrupt physician—but it also gave us something of a look at what players go through as they prepare to play professional football each week.

It's clearly a dirty business, and that's something it has in common with fantasy football. Owners know it's a dog-eat-dog world, and you have to do anything to win.

This film and league title tells participants they better be prepared or they will get swallowed up.

4. The Longest Yard

Some of you may be more familiar with the ridiculous remake starring Adam Sandler that was made in 2005. We much prefer the original featuring Burt Reynolds and Eddie Albert from 1974.

While Reynolds was also in the Sandler version, he was at his best as quarterback Paul Crewe in the original.

Crewe was a star QB who had gone bad, but he redeems himself with a heroic performance in the guards vs. inmates game that is the centerpiece of the film.

You didn't come here for a movie review, so just name your league after this classic film and your friends should be entertained.

5. Clash of the Tight Ends

We could have gone with the 2010 movie Clash of the Titans starring Liam Neeson, but we prefer our own alteration that pays tribute to the versatile players who have manned the tight end position over the years.

Start with John Mackey and Mike Ditka, throw in Kellen Winslow and Mark Bavaro, and then move up the line to Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.

Many fantasy football leagues tend to downplay or even forget about their tight ends, but that will never be the case here.

Other Names for Consideration

Game of Jones

Brady's Bunch

Dazed and Confused

12 Angry Men (Brilliant 1957 movie; 1997 remake)

Dalvin and the Chipmunks