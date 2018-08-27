Trish Stratus Slaps Trash-Talking Elias in WWE Return on Raw

Mychal Watts/Getty Images

Elias is used to delivering the hits, but he was on the receiving end of one Monday night on Raw.

Trish Stratus was on hand to hype up her match with Alexa Bliss on the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28. Elias made a disparaging reference to some of the women's matches of years before and then informed Stratus she couldn't walk with Elias because he "[doesn't] date women in their 60s."

The last comment was the final straw for Stratus, who turns 43 in December:

It was an entertaining back-and-forth and a nice way to keep the Evolution PPV fresh in fans' minds.

Soon enough, Stratus will turn her attention toward Bliss, who lost the Raw Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Stratus will look to compound Bliss' misery with a win in what will be her first singles match in WWE since 2011.