No. 1-Ranked Class of '19 Guard Cole Anthony Lists Top 12 Schools Including Duke

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Only 12 schools remain on the radar for Cole Anthony, one of the top players in the 2019 recruiting class.

Anthony shared the list Monday night on Twitter, with the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels and Villanova Wildcats among the notable college basketball powers:

The Oak Hill Academy star is the No. 3 player overall and the No. 1 combo guard, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Anthony solidified his status as one of the top recruits in 2019 this summer.

He represented the United States at the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship, averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 assists over six games. He also shot 50.8 percent from the field and 34.8 percent on three-pointers.

A month later, Anthony was named the 2018 Nike EYBL Most Valuable Player. In 16 games, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Anthony also took part in the CP3 Elite Guard Camp, with Houston Rockets star Chris Paul on hand to offer his assessment. The nine-time All-Star highlighted Anthony as a player who made clear strides in his game.

"Showing them what goes on during games and how things evolve. Cole Anthony is a perfect example," Paul said of what he tries to achieve through the camp, per ESPN.com's Paul Biancardi. "Two years ago, he was one of the youngest campers, and, yes, his body has changed, but his game has changed, too. He now plays with a change of pace. It's fun to see."



While Anthony has trimmed down the number of schools he's still considering, college basketball fans shouldn't expect his final decision to come anytime soon.

Anthony, whose father is former NBA guard Greg Anthony, told the New York Post's Zach Braziller he plans to "wait until the last minute possible" so as to be as sure as he can of a team's coaching situation.