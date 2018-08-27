Kevin Owens Says He's Quitting WWE After Losing to Seth Rollins on Raw

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE fans may have seen the last of Kevin Owens.

The former universal champion unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the intercontinental title on Raw Monday night. After the match, Owens quit the company and walked out of the ring:

Owens has endured a painful summer.

He defeated Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules in July, but he only earned the win because Strowman threw him through an announce table to the floor.

A month earlier at Money in the Bank, Strowman tipped over a ladder on which Owens was standing, sending him through a table.

And that's to say nothing of the moment when Strowman pushed a portable toilet with Owens inside off the Raw stage.

Owens had an opportunity for revenge against Strowman at SummerSlam. Instead, Strowman dominated the match and beat Owens in under two minutes.

Having Owens "quit" WWE could be a way to write him off television for a while, which will allow him to recover physically and give time for his character to move on from a stretch of time in which he came second in almost every big match.

WWE could even wait until Sami Zayn is healthy to bring Owens back in the fold, but that could be a while. Zayn had surgery on both of his rotator cuffs and said in a June WWE.com interview that he was aiming to be back in time for WrestleMania next spring.

The Survivor Series in November seems a more logical event for Owens' PPV return, if he is in fact headed for an extended break.