Toronto to Host WWE SummerSlam 2019, NXT TakeOver After 4 Years in Brooklyn

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: General atmosphere at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE is taking SummerSlam north of the border for 2019.

The company announced Monday the biggest pay-per-view will take place in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 11, 2019. In addition to SummerSlam, WWE will broadcast NXT TakeOver, Raw and SmackDown Live from Toronto in the days surrounding the event.

This will be the second time SummerSlam emanates from Toronto. In 2004, Randy Orton defeated Chris Benoit in the main event to become the youngest wrestler to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Much like WrestleMania, SummerSlam moved around from year to year over the first two decades of its existence. In recent years, though, WWE opted instead to keep it isolated to one city over multiple years. Between 2009 and 2014, Staples Center in Los Angeles was home to SummerSlam, and it shifted to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the past four years.

In June 2017, the Independent's Matty Paddock noted WWE conducted a survey among fans about possible locations for WrestleMania, and Toronto and London were among the cities listed.

The company has twice used Toronto as a host city for WrestleMania, but the last one was all the way back in 2002. London hosted SummerSlam in 1992 but hasn't had a major PPV since.

WWE has already announced WrestleMania 35 will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto, perhaps WWE is becoming more open to going abroad for WrestleMania in 2020 or beyond.

