Predicting Biggest Winners and Chokers in MLB Playoff Battles

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

September is fast approaching. MLB's various playoff battles are getting real.

Let's scan the baseball landscape and predict the biggest winners and chokers in the various postseason skirmishes.

For chokers, we'll zero in on clubs that have been in the hunt for most if not all of the 2018 campaign but are in serious danger of missing the dance. As for winners, we'll highlight teams that are poised to exceed expectations and make an October splash.

As a final note, we're excluding teams such as the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants that have decidedly choked, yet aren't in realistic contention.