2018 NL West Odds: Dodgers Unseated by Diamondbacks as Favorite in Latest Lines

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are no longer the favorites to win the National League West with the Arizona Diamondbacks 2.5 games ahead of the reigning National League champions.

OddsShark shared updated lines from Bovada which have the Diamondbacks listed at +135 (bet $100 to win $135) compared to the Dodgers at +190. That is a drastic difference from July 24 odds stemming from the same source, which listed Los Angeles as a heavy favorite even in a tight division battle:

While Arizona has more favorable odds than the Dodgers to win the National League West, those setting the lines for the World Series are less bullish on the Diamondbacks. As Covers shared, LV SuperBook has the Dodgers listed at 12-1 to capture the championship and the Diamondbacks just behind them at 14-1.

Arizona and Los Angeles have to worry about more than each other in the race for the division crown and playoff positioning, as the Colorado Rockies are a mere one game behind the Diamondbacks and 1.5 games ahead of the Dodgers.

The National League Central is also an issue for those NL West teams looking to make the playoffs, as the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers occupy the two wild-card positions with Milwaukee enjoying a one-game advantage over Colorado for the last postseason spot.

It is a testament to Los Angeles' recent track record it still has fairly favorable odds to win the division and World Series as it is in third place in the division and is on the outside looking in at the playoff picture this late in the season. It won the NL West in each of the last five years, dropped last year's World Series in a heartbreaking seven games and features notable players such as Manny Machado, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner.

However, the Diamondbacks are 8-4 against the Dodgers and 7-5 against the Rockies this season and have set the standard in the division to this point. If they continue taking care of business in the seven head-to-head games they have remaining against each division rival, Arizona will be in ideal position to win the NL West and play into October.