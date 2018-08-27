Report: Ohio State Transfer Joe Burrow Named LSU Starting QB over Myles Brennan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs through drills during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow won the competition to be the LSU Tigers' starting quarterback for the start of the 2018 college football season, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Monday.

Burrow beat out sophomore Myles Brennan for the job. According to Dellenger, the Tigers could redshirt Brennan for the upcoming campaign if Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio State, becomes established in the role.

LSU will give Brennan an opportunity to play at some point before deciding whether to use a redshirt.

                                                                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Saban on QB Battle: 'None of That Has Been Decided Yet'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban on QB Battle: 'None of That Has Been Decided Yet'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    UCLA Suspends 6 Players for Opener

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UCLA Suspends 6 Players for Opener

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Nick Fitzgerald Suspended for Season Opener

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Nick Fitzgerald Suspended for Season Opener

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami Prepping for 'Super Mobile' Joe Burrow as LSU Starter

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Miami Prepping for 'Super Mobile' Joe Burrow as LSU Starter

    Advocate Staff
    via The Advocate