Report: Ohio State Transfer Joe Burrow Named LSU Starting QB over Myles Brennan

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow won the competition to be the LSU Tigers' starting quarterback for the start of the 2018 college football season, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Monday.

Burrow beat out sophomore Myles Brennan for the job. According to Dellenger, the Tigers could redshirt Brennan for the upcoming campaign if Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio State, becomes established in the role.

LSU will give Brennan an opportunity to play at some point before deciding whether to use a redshirt.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.