Phillies Reportedly Claim Jose Bautista on Waivers, Discussing Trade with Mets

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Seeking another bat off the bench for their playoff push, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly have their eyes on Jose Bautista.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies claimed Bautista on revocable trade waivers and are discussing a deal with the New York Mets that would need to be completed by Tuesday.

The Phillies could be seeking a backup first baseman. They acquired Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins on Aug. 10, but he went on the disabled list Thursday with a strained oblique.

"It's one of those precautionary measures to go on the DL," Bour said, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. "Obviously, you need guys who can do their job 100 percent. I actually pulled my other oblique last year pretty bad, and this doesn't feel anything like that. I anticipate this being a quick recovery and being back as soon as possible."

Despite not hitting for much power this season, Bautista has been able to get on base. The six-time All-Star has a .199/.340/.368 slash line in 94 games between the Mets and Atlanta Braves.

Bautista's 16.3 walk percentage is the fourth-highest of his career and ranks sixth among MLB players with at least 300 plate appearances in 2018.

The Phillies are two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild-card spot in the National League and trail the Atlanta Braves by three games in the NL East.