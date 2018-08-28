NFL Power Rankings 2018: Examining Pecking Order After Week 3 of Preseason

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

It's dangerous to assess the strengths and weaknesses of NFL teams by merely picking things up from where the previous season ended.

The NFL is a volatile league that saw the Philadelphia Eagles rebound from a 7-9 season in 2016 to win the Super Bowl last year and the Los Angeles Rams go from one of the weakest teams in 2016 to one of the strongest in 2017.

There is no guarantee either team will be able to match last year's performance, and both could have problems at the start of the season. Quarterback Carson Wentz may not be able to play at the start of the campaign for the Eagles, while star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is in the midst of a holdout.

Preseason performances can be vital when assessing individual players, but they serve little purpose for judging teams.

With those parameters in mind, here's a look at our 2018 power rankings after the third week of the preseason along with a more detailed consideration of the top three teams.

2018 NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

2. New England Patriots

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New Orleans Saints

8. Green Bay Packers

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Los Angeles Chargers

11. Houston Texans

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tennessee Titans

15. Washington Redskins

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Arizona Cardinals

19. Detroit Lions

20. San Francisco 49ers

21. Cincinnati Bengals

22. Denver Broncos

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Seattle Seahawks

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Buffalo Bills

28. New York Jets

29. Chicago Bears

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Miami Dolphins

32. Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a remarkable 13-3 season that saw them play in the NFC Championship Game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.

They appeared to be a team of destiny after their miraculous 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round in which they scored a desperation touchdown on the final play of the game to turn defeat into victory.

However, the dream died the following week in Philadelphia.

The Vikings appear ready to pick up from where they left off this season, as they made a bold offseason move to acquire quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Case Keenum had done a fine job last year, but general manager Rick Spielman clearly believes Cousins gives the Vikings a better chance to win the title.

Cousins should have a more complete offense than he did in Washington, with wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs along with tight end Kyle Rudolph. The X-factor is second-year running back Dalvin Cook, who returns after tearing his ACL after showing off his explosive skills as a rookie.

There are concerns about the offensive line, but offensive coordinator John DeFilippo will have to figure out how to overcome them. Co-offensive line coaches Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko will also have input, but DeFilippo will have to make the offense work.

If the Minnesota offense reaches its potential, head coach Mike Zimmer can turn to a powerful defense to shut opponents down. Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen can take over any game, while linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks can be formidable.

The Vikings boast two of the best safeties in the league in Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo, and they also acquired George Iloka earlier this month.

New England Patriots

Never far from the championship conversation, many are wondering if the Patriots can sustain their long run of excellence.

There don't appear to be many questions about their ability to rule the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins floundering. While the Jets are moving in the right direction with talented rookie Sam Darnold at quarterback, they may be a year or more away.

How much does Tom Brady have left and can he get the job done with Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson handling the bulk of the wide receiver chores? Julian Edelman will return from a suspension after missing four games, and the Pats have a healthy Rob Gronkowski on their side.

James White and Rex Burkhead may handle the bulk of the ground game, and while neither are stars, both are competent.

The defense will try to get along without longtime defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who has moved on to become head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Trey Flowers, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Patrick Chung are some of the key weapons for de facto defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Head coach Bill Belichick has not named a new defensive coordinator, so look for Flores to try to earn the position this season.

The defense may have a few holes, but they may not show up until the postseason.

Special teams appears to be an area of strength, with placekicker Stephen Gostkowski, punter Ryan Allen and Patterson as a return specialist.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars surged up the ladder with their 10-6 regular season that earned them the AFC South title.

Not only did they earn respect for their regular-season performance, they were also victorious in playoff games against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers before falling to the Patriots in the AFC title game.

As impressive as the wins over the Bills and Steelers were, the 24-20 loss to the Pats may have been even more significant as they stayed with Belichick and Co. on their home turf and were close to winning.

After gaining confidence in 2017, the Jaguars should be ready to roll in 2018. Blake Bortles played respectable football last year, and much of that had to do with the presence of rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who should be even better this year.

The Jaguars suffered a huge blow in their Sunday night preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons when star wideout Marqise Lee suffered knee ligament damage after a helmet-to-knee hit by Damontae Kazee. Lee will miss the rest of the season.

Head coach Doug Marrone will try to get by with Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief and D.J. Chark at the wideout position.

The key to the Jaguars' success is their defense, and they are led by pass-rushers Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. Campbell had 14.5 sacks last year, while Ngakoue seemingly became a star overnight with 12 sacks.

The Jaguars also registered 21 interceptions. Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cover corners in the NFL, while Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church are interchangeable at the two safety spots.