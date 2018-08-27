Teddy Bridgewater Odds: Dolphins, Jags Favored to Have QB Post-Trade Deadline

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater's strong preseason performance has made him a hot trade commodity heading into the NFL regular season.

Per Odds Shark, a trio of AFC East teams are among the top contenders to have the New York Jets quarterback on their roster by the time the NFL's trade deadline passes on Oct. 30:

Among the list of favorites for Bridgewater, the Jacksonville Jaguars made it to the AFC Championship Game last year with Blake Bortles as their starting quarterback. The New England Patriots are looking for a backup who can potentially take over for Tom Brady if he decides to retire in the near-future.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, there was mutual interest between Bridgewater and the Miami Dolphins before the team heard he was seeking a contract worth $15 million for one year.

The Denver Broncos did sign Case Keenum during the offseason, but he only received a two-year deal.

The Jets are the only team on the list with a potential long-term answer at quarterback after selecting Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft.

In three preseason games this year, Bridgewater has gone 28-of-38 for 316 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Following New York's second preseason game against Washington, Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper noted Bridgewater was particularly effective when under pressure:

"Over the last two contests, Bridgewater has connected on 8-of-9 throws when under pressure, including a touchdown and his lone incompletion was a drop. That calculates to a 140.3 passer rating under pressure. For perspective, the 2017 NFL average passer rating versus pressure was 64.5. Bridgewater has also been the sixth-most pressured quarterback of 36 qualifying signal-callers this preseason, so the strong numbers aren't for a lack of reps."

Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March. The 25-year-old appeared in just one game over the past two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings after tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee during a practice in August 2016.