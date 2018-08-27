TMZ: Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark for 'I'm with Kap' Clothing

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is apparently getting into the merchandise game.

TMZ reported Monday that Kaepernick has filed a trademark for his "I'm With Kap" slogan to use on merchandise. The phrase has become Kaepernick's mantra over the last two years as he has gone unsigned by NFL teams despite throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions during the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming owners colluded to keep him out of the league because of his protests against police violence and systemic injustice against minorities. He began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason, a practice that has divided the country and been picked up by a number of other athletes.

It's unclear if there are immediate plans for the apparel to be made available. It's also possible Kaepernick filed for the trademark to avoid others from profiting from his cause. A quick Google search finds no shortage of self-made knockoffs available for purchase.

Kaepernick could look to use the merchandise to subsidize some of his philanthropic efforts. He has donated more than $1 million to charities and nonprofit organizations since last year.