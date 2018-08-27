Julian Draxler's Agent Dismisses PSG Exit Rumours Amid Bayern Munich Links

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The agent for Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler has said he will stay at the club this summer amid speculation the player may be on his way to Bayern Munich.

According to Sport Bild (h/t FourFourTwo), the French champions were considering offering the German to Bayern in a potential exchange for Jerome Boateng, who has been linked with the Ligue 1 side this summer.

It's added that PSG are unwilling to meeting Bayern's €50 million (£45 million) valuation of Boateng and would look to include Draxler as part of any package to help get the deal over the line. However Draxler's representative Roger Wittmann told Sport 1 (h/t Robin Bairner of Goal) that "of course Julian will stay in Paris."

Draxler made the move to PSG in January 2017 and was rated as one of the best young players in European football. However, he's since found it tough to cement a place in the first team in Paris.

Last summer he quickly found himself with serious competition for his spot in the side, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arriving in big-money moves. Unsurprisingly, they've been selected to support Edinson Cavani in attack since.

Last term Draxler started 19 times in the top flight for PSG, while in the early stages of this campaign he's featured twice from the bench under new manager Thomas Tuchel. French football journalist Jonathan Johnson said too much shouldn't be read into what will happen this season based on these early decisions:

Given how highly rated Draxler was when he came through the academy at Schalke and moved to Wolfsburg, as things stand the 24-year-old is not on course to fulfil his potential.

When he's in full flight even the best defenders in the game find him tough to stop. Draxler can be devastating with the ball, as he's quick, excellent close control and the physicality to hold off challenges.

WhoScored.com broke down some of his best assets, noting that Draxler excels in many attacking areas:

A move would potentially make sense for the Germany international, as at this stage in his career he's talented enough to be a first-team regular at many top European clubs. Bayern will surely be seeking to refresh their wide options soon, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the twilight of their careers.

PSG would possibly benefit more from a player like Boateng in their ranks, as defensive solidity has been the main hindrance in the team's pursuit of the UEFA Champions League title in recent seasons.

According to Bild's Christian Falk, the two sides are still negotiating over the defender:

Draxler could yet force his way into Tuchel's plans and become the fourth player in PSG's stellar attacking setup. However, becoming a key man will be a major challenge.

It appears the German is ready to stick around in the French capital for the time being. But if his status hasn't improved by January, surely a player of such pedigree will need to reassess his situation.