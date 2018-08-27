FIFA 19: Latest Info on Modes, Gameplay Videos and More

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

We're just one month away from the release of FIFA 19, and this year's edition of EA Sports' flagship football sim will be packed with new modes and features to try.

The game will drop worldwide on Friday on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

One of the biggest new additions to the franchise is the official UEFA Champions League licencing, as well as the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

The tournaments will be incorporated into the career mode, but the Champions League will also be available as a standalone mode to streamline the experience.

Here's a look at the Champions League mode in action:

To go with the new European competitions will be a new commentary team of Derek Rae and Lee Dixon, while the usual duo of Martin Tyler and Alan Smith will continue to handle the domestic fixtures.

Kick-Off mode has also been revamped with a host of new gameplay options:

Those fall under the new "House Rules" matches, in which you can set up custom games using the options available to add a different layer of challenge to the affair.

You can also set up Home & Away matches from Kick-Off mode, in which the games are played over two legs as they would be in a knockout European tie, or play in a Best Of series of three or five matches.

If you don't want to play through an entire tournament, you can also skip straight to the Champions League or Europa League finals as part of the Cup Finals mode.

The popular Ultimate Team mode will of course return, and it comes with new features to enhance the experience:

In the new Division Rivals FUT mode, you'll play a series of ranking matches to determine which division you'll be placed in alongside similarly skilled players.

Each week, you'll be able to compete for rewards within your division and earn qualification to the Weekend League.

FIFA's story mode, The Journey, will also return for the conclusion of Alex Hunter's story. With the addition of the Champions League, it looks set to be the most immersive yet.