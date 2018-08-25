Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Rule Changes Make It 'Physically Impossible' to Tackle

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Count Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon among those who aren't fans of the NFL's new tackling rules.

Kpassagnon was flagged as the result of his sack on Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the Chiefs' 27-20 preseason loss on Saturday. Afterward, he was still looking for answers.

"I think it was just landing on him with the tackle. I don't know," Kpassagnon said, via Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly. "I guess they kind of want me to do something that a lot of people think is physically impossible."

In an effort to make the game safer, the NFL implemented a new helmet rule back in March. The new rule states that it is a foul if "a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent." A violation of the rule can result in a 15-yard penalty, a possible disqualification and a possible fine.

This preseason is being used to test out the new rule during games, and the league will evaluate each call afterward. However, there has been no shortage of controversy surrounding the new rule. ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen reported the NFL will issue an updated teaching video at the end of the preseason to try to provide clarity.

In the meantime, though, players around the league have come on strong in ripping the new rule.

Kpassagnon's teammate, fellow Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston, sounded off after Saturday's game, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star:

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams took to Twitter to question a fine he received for what has become arguably the most controversial play involving the new rule.

Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called the rule "idiotic":

But they aren't alone in their criticism:

The league was hoping to make football safer by forcing the players to change the way they tackle, and so far, it has led mainly to controversy.