Final Predictions for Impact MLB Trades Before the Waiver Deadline

0 of 5

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

Although the July 31 non-waiver deadline has come and gone, Major League Baseball's summer trade season will really end with Friday's waiver trade deadline.

That's the last day for contenders to acquire players who will be eligible for the postseason. For that, we have a few last-minute trade predictions.

We're only considering players who have passed through waivers and are thus eligible to be traded to any team. It's a relatively short list. The list of realistic trade candidates is even shorter.

Nonetheless, here are five trades to watch out for.