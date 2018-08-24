Tiger Woods Sitting on Cut Line After Shooting Even in Northern Trust Round 2

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Given a second chance to make things happen at the 2018 Northern Trust, Tiger Woods once again fell short.

Woods carded an even-par 71 and sat on the cut line (at the time of publish) and in a tie for 68th place at the first FedEx Cup playoff. He is 10 strokes behind leaders Jamie Lovemark and Brooks Koepka.

Frustrated by his approach shots throughout the first round, Woods found greens at a more regular rate Friday but failed to convert his birdie opportunities. He missed three birdie putts inside 10 feet and left himself with a number of attempts outside 20 feet.

The score will no doubt be frustrating, as Tiger was two or three good putts away from making a run up the leaderboard. He hit 16 of his 18 greens but finished his round with 35 putts—and could miss the cut thanks to an ugly three-putt on No. 18.

After hitting the fairway and getting on the green in two, Woods had a 28-foot birdie putt that would have gotten him to two under for the day. He missed and left himself just inside four feet for a somewhat tricky but makable putt—which he subsequently missed.

PGA's putting strokes gained metric says Woods lost nearly three strokes on the greens alone.

Woods' status for the weekend will be wholly dependent on the players remaining on the course. This would be his third missed cut of the 2018 season and first since June's U.S. Open.

More frustratingly, though, it would bring to a halt a streak of good finishes that brought Tiger into 20th place in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the tournament. He had three top-10s in his previous four events, including a second-place finish at the PGA Championship that briefly saw him take the lead Sunday.

As it stands, Woods would drop to 25th in the FedEx Cup standings. One could argue he's better off missing the weekend than making it. That would give him two additional days of rest as he continues on his busiest stretch of golf in five years.

But given the way he putted Friday, odds are Tiger would be happy to work the kinks out this weekend.