Dez Bryant Rumors: Browns Maintain Interest Despite Josh Gordon's Return

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is reportedly still on the Cleveland Browns' radar.

Michael Silver of NFL Network said as much while appearing on Thursday's episode of NFL Total Access (h/t Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com). Silver said the Browns want to reach a deal with Bryant with the 2018 season approaching, even though Josh Gordon is back in the fold.

Gordon tweeted Saturday he was returning to the team and thanked those who supported him when he was away.

This comes after Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Bryant was "no longer on the front burner for the Browns" even after he visited the team Thursday and Friday. Cabot suggested Bryant's asking price could have been too high for Cleveland's liking even though he is looking for a one-year "prove-it" deal.

The Oklahoma State product's visit was chronicled on Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, and he was seen introducing himself to team personnel and telling Browns head coach Hue Jackson he was "just looking for realness" during a meeting:

While the Browns have Gordon—who is yet to be cleared for practice—and Jarvis Landry, they could use more receiving depth after an offseason that saw rookie Antonio Callaway cited for marijuana possession. Gordon has also played just 10 games in the last four seasons.

Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler who posted more than 1,200 yards in three straight seasons from 2012 through 2014. He tallied 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns last year, although his 12.1 yards per reception marked a career low as he struggled to serve as the same threat he was during his prime.

Still, Bryant is just 29 years old and would give Cleveland a proven weapon as it looks to bounce back from a 0-16 effort in 2017.