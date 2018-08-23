Tony Ferguson Will Reportedly Return to Fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 229

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tony Ferguson will reportedly end a yearlong absence from the Octagon against Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

Steven Marrocco of MMAjunkie reported the news Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.