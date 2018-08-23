Tony Ferguson Will Reportedly Return to Fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 229

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 19: Tony Ferguson interacts with fans and media during the UFC press conference at TD Garden on January 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tony Ferguson will reportedly end a yearlong absence from the Octagon against Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

Steven Marrocco of MMAjunkie reported the news Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

