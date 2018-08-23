Week 3 NFL Preseason Odds: Saturday Games Betting Lines, Trends and Analysis

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Two quarterbacks picked early in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft will be showcased early Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) visit the Chicago Bears (1-2) as consensus two-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Chiefs vs. Bears is the first of seven NFL preseason games scheduled for Saturday overall and might have the most intriguing storylines between the quarterbacks and head coaches involved.

The Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the draft a year ago, and the Chiefs followed by taking Patrick Mahomes nine spots later. Unlike last season, both Trubisky and Mahomes will enter this year as the clear-cut starters for head coaches Matt Nagy and Andy Reid, respectively. Of course Nagy was also Reid's offensive coordinator in 2017 before taking the Chicago job and coached Mahomes.

This will be the first preseason game at home for the Bears after they rallied for a 24-23 win over the Denver Broncos last Saturday on the road. Chicago trailed 23-10 in the fourth quarter but got two touchdown passes from backup quarterback Chase Daniel to pull off the victory as three-point underdogs.

Meanwhile, Kansas City routed the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 last week and covered the spread as two-point road favorites. Mahomes completed 8-of-12 passes for 138 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill.

The other six NFL preseason games on Saturday's slate also all have point spreads of four points or less. In addition, two of them are listed as pick'em matchups, the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) visiting the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) and the Miami Dolphins (0-2) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (3-0). The Ravens will be looking to extend their preseason winning streak to 12 games under head coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore has gone 9-2 against the spread during their winning streak, failing to cover two of their three games this preseason, according to the OddsShark NFL Database . Harbaugh is 31-12 straight up all-time in the preseason, including 7-3 in Week 3.

Wrapping up Saturday's action are the New Orleans Saints (1-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) from the StubHub Center. The Chargers are just 2-6 SU and ATS in their last eight preseason games, with three wins in their previous 12 exhibition matchups.

