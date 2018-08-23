Chris Boswell Signs New 5-Year Contract with Steelers

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new, five-year contract worth $19.72 million on Thursday, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Boswell's deal will begin during the upcoming 2018 regular season and run through 2022.

Per Spotrac, Boswell had previously signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract in March as a restricted free agent.

The 27-year-old Boswell is coming off his best season to date, as he converted 35 of his 38 field goal attempts (92.1 percent) and 37 of 39 extra point attempts (94.9 percent) for a total of 142 points in 2017.

He also made all four of his attempts from 50 yards and beyond.

That was good enough to earn Boswell his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Boswell ranked fifth in the NFL in field goals made last season, sixth in field goal percentage and fourth in points scored.

Most impressively, the former Rice University standout put up those numbers while kicking in Pittsburgh, which often forces him to deal with inclement weather.

Boswell will enter the 2018 campaign with a career field goal percentage of 89.5 percent over three seasons.