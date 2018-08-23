Report: NBA Competition Committee Recommends Shot Clock, Replay Rule Changes

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly exploring potential rule changes involving the shot clock and foul calls that would trigger a replay review.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA competition committee is recommending resetting the shot clock to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds and expanding the definition of what constitutes a "hostile act" for the purpose of replay review.

Wojnarowski added the NBA board of governors is likely to pass the rule changes at their meetings on Sept. 20-21 before going to the teams for approval. The measures will need two-thirds of the owners to approve in order to pass.

The NBA experimented with resetting the shot clock to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound during the summer league.

The WNBA implemented the shot-clock rule in 2016 after a recommendation by its competition committee. It was also used in the G League starting with the 2017-18 season.

Another rule change being considered is simplifying the clear-path foul, which currently lists five bullet points, including when the ball and an offensive player are positioned between the tip-off circle extended and the basket, when there is no defender between the ball and the basket and when the foul denied an offensive team a chance to score.

The hostile-act rule is when one player "intentionally or recklessly harms or attempts to harm" another player by attempting to punch, kick, elbow or hit the opponent in the head. Officials determine if the offending player is assessed a Flagrant-1 or 2 foul that can lead to ejection from a game and/or suspension.