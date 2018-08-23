Report: NBA Competition Committee Recommends Shot Clock, Replay Rule Changes

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 23: The shot clock is seen in Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets on April 23, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 119-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly exploring potential rule changes involving the shot clock and foul calls that would trigger a replay review.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA competition committee is recommending resetting the shot clock to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds and expanding the definition of what constitutes a "hostile act" for the purpose of replay review. 

Wojnarowski added the NBA board of governors is likely to pass the rule changes at their meetings on Sept. 20-21 before going to the teams for approval. The measures will need two-thirds of the owners to approve in order to pass. 

The NBA experimented with resetting the shot clock to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound during the summer league. 

The WNBA implemented the shot-clock rule in 2016 after a recommendation by its competition committee. It was also used in the G League starting with the 2017-18 season. 

Another rule change being considered is simplifying the clear-path foul, which currently lists five bullet points, including when the ball and an offensive player are positioned between the tip-off circle extended and the basket, when there is no defender between the ball and the basket and when the foul denied an offensive team a chance to score. 

The hostile-act rule is when one player "intentionally or recklessly harms or attempts to harm" another player by attempting to punch, kick, elbow or hit the opponent in the head. Officials determine if the offending player is assessed a Flagrant-1 or 2 foul that can lead to ejection from a game and/or suspension. 

Related

    Players Who Will Prove Haters Wrong Next Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Who Will Prove Haters Wrong Next Year

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe's Best 40-Pt Games on His 40th

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe's Best 40-Pt Games on His 40th

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Drummond: KD Is the Best Pickup Player

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Drummond: KD Is the Best Pickup Player

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Jabari Parker's Love Letter to Chicago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jabari Parker's Love Letter to Chicago

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune