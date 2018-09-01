NFL Preseason Report Card Grades for Every Team

0 of 32

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL preseason operates in a vortex in which results mean nothing, yet what happens throughout those contests means everything.

Every coach publicly downplays what occurs during August only to talk up the importance of the process behind closed doors.

A successful preseason is built on two factors: key contributors remaining healthy and how a team comes together in an attempt to be as cohesive as possible.

Of course, coaching staffs aren't game-planning for preseason opponents. But the basic template of success versus failure emerges.

How each team grades throughout the preseason is based on numerous factors. Performance, rookie development and early returns from offseason additions were considered. As with every preseason, execution by a team's projected starting units was far more important than that of second- and third-string standouts (unless, of course, those lower-rung individuals worked their way into significant roles).

Numerous teams look better than expected, while others still have some problem areas to address as the regular season looms.