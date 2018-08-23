Fantasy Football 2018: Preseason Mock Draft Strategy, Rankings and Analysis

Fantasy Football 2018: Preseason Mock Draft Strategy, Rankings and AnalysisAugust 23, 2018
Fantasy football drafts are ramping up as the opening game of the 2018 NFL season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons quickly approaches on Thursday, September 6.
Before then, the third week of the preseason will take place, with most games occurring on Friday and Saturday. That is always a crucial time in the preseason calendar, as teams use the occasion as a dress rehearsal before the season kicks off. It's imperative to keep an eye on how players are used in Week 3, as it may foreshadow the regular season.
Therefore, any ranking shouldn't be set in stone until after the third week, but chances are that changes won't be too seismic at this stage.
Here's a look at a top-40 overall ranking as of now, in addition to analysis of a recent mock draft's first three rounds. You can also find general strategy tips below.
Top-40 Rankings (Point-Per-Reception Leagues)
1. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell
2. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson
3. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
4. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown
5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
6. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley
7. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins
8. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
9. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
10. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.
11. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones
12. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas
13. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt
14. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette
15. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon
16. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski
17. Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins
18. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook
19. Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard
20. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton
21. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
22. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams
23. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs
24. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green
25. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster
26. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
27. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks
28. Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman
29. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
31. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
32. Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.
33. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz
34. New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan
35. Denver Broncos RB Royce Freeman
36. New England Patriots RB Rex Burkhead
37. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen
38. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
39. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady
40. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Mock Draft (First Three Rounds)
This 12-team Yahoo mock draft was based off half-point-per-reception scoring.
1. Todd Gurley
2. Le'Veon Bell
3. David Johnson
4. Antonio Brown (writer pick)
5. Alvin Kamara
6. Ezekiel Elliott
7. Saquon Barkley
8. DeAndre Hopkins
9. Melvin Gordon
10. Kareem Hunt
11. Michael Thomas
12. Julio Jones
13. Odell Beckham Jr.
14. Leonard Fournette
15. Dalvin Cook
16. Christian McCaffrey
17. Davante Adams
18. Keenan Allen
19. A.J. Green
20. Rob Gronkowski
21. T.Y. Hilton (writer pick)
22. Devonta Freeman
23. Joe Mixon
24. Jordan Howard
25. Travis Kelce
26. Alex Collins
27. Jerrick McKinnon
28. Stefon Diggs (writer pick)
29. Tyreek Hill
30. Aaron Rodgers
31. Mike Evans
32. LeSean McCoy
33. Kenyan Drake
34. Deshaun Watson
35. Lamar Miller
36. Adam Thielen
Mock Draft Analysis and Strategy
Avoiding Quarterbacks Until Middle Rounds
A quarterback wasn't taken until the 30th overall pick. Sometimes, you may find yourself in a draft where quarterbacks are going even earlier, perhaps even in the first or second round.
Try to avoid that strategy. There's far more depth at quarterback than there is at the other three positions, and you can grab a solid top-10 quarterback by waiting until the middle of the draft.
For example, in the above mock draft, only eight quarterbacks were taken in the first six rounds. In the seventh round, I was able to grab Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is ranked eighth overall at signal caller via FantasyPros' expert rankings. Cousins' average draft position is No. 80, per FantasyPros, so chances are you can get him in the seventh round of a 12-team league.
Ultimately, I'm looking to fill out the starting running back, wide receiver and tight end slots before moving to quarterback. Admittedly, I have fallen into a trap of drafting a quarterback I like just sitting there when it's my turn to pick, but it's not an ideal strategy.
2 WR, 2 RB in Rounds 8-11
It's imperative to load up on depth at running back and wide receiver.
First, the unfortunate reality is a player's season may be derailed prematurely due to injuries.
Second, you can use a daily-fantasy strategy in season-long leagues if you have enough players at running back and wide receiver.
For example, let's say you are starting Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in your flex spot most weeks. Davis showed promise at the end of last year and could be a breakout sophomore star this season.
However, he has some tough matchups this season, most notably two dates with the Jacksonville Jaguars and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The clear edge goes to the Jags in that matchup, which means Davis isn't the best bet at the flex spot.
However, if you load up on depth in the middle rounds, you may have solid options to plug in at the flex spot. For example, New Orleans Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr. is playing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, when Davis is facing the Jags for the first time. Saints-Falcons games almost always are high-scoring affairs this decade save for a few exceptions, so Ginn could be the beneficiary of a long touchdown pass. If you were able to draft him late, then you could plug him in instead of Davis and raise your team's ceiling.
Don't Sleep on Ryan for Being Too Boring