Fantasy Football 2018: Preseason Mock Draft Strategy, Rankings and Analysis

Fantasy football drafts are ramping up as the opening game of the 2018 NFL season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons quickly approaches on Thursday, September 6.

Before then, the third week of the preseason will take place, with most games occurring on Friday and Saturday. That is always a crucial time in the preseason calendar, as teams use the occasion as a dress rehearsal before the season kicks off. It's imperative to keep an eye on how players are used in Week 3, as it may foreshadow the regular season.

Therefore, any ranking shouldn't be set in stone until after the third week, but chances are that changes won't be too seismic at this stage.

Here's a look at a top-40 overall ranking as of now, in addition to analysis of a recent mock draft's first three rounds. You can also find general strategy tips below.

Top-40 Rankings (Point-Per-Reception Leagues)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

2. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson

3. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

4. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown

5. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

6. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

7. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

8. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

9. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

10. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

11. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

12. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

13. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

14. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette

15. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon

16. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski

17. Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins

18. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

19. Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard

20. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

21. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

22. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

23. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

24. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

25. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Juju Smith-Schuster

26. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

27. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks

28. Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

29. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

31. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

32. Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

33. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

34. New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan

35. Denver Broncos RB Royce Freeman

36. New England Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

37. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

38. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

39. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

40. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Mock Draft (First Three Rounds)

This 12-team Yahoo mock draft was based off half-point-per-reception scoring.

1. Todd Gurley

2. Le'Veon Bell

3. David Johnson

4. Antonio Brown (writer pick)

5. Alvin Kamara

6. Ezekiel Elliott

7. Saquon Barkley

8. DeAndre Hopkins

9. Melvin Gordon

10. Kareem Hunt

11. Michael Thomas

12. Julio Jones

13. Odell Beckham Jr.

14. Leonard Fournette

15. Dalvin Cook

16. Christian McCaffrey

17. Davante Adams

18. Keenan Allen

19. A.J. Green

20. Rob Gronkowski

21. T.Y. Hilton (writer pick)

22. Devonta Freeman

23. Joe Mixon

24. Jordan Howard

25. Travis Kelce

26. Alex Collins

27. Jerrick McKinnon

28. Stefon Diggs (writer pick)

29. Tyreek Hill

30. Aaron Rodgers

31. Mike Evans

32. LeSean McCoy

33. Kenyan Drake

34. Deshaun Watson

35. Lamar Miller

36. Adam Thielen

Mock Draft Analysis and Strategy

Avoiding Quarterbacks Until Middle Rounds

A quarterback wasn't taken until the 30th overall pick. Sometimes, you may find yourself in a draft where quarterbacks are going even earlier, perhaps even in the first or second round.

Try to avoid that strategy. There's far more depth at quarterback than there is at the other three positions, and you can grab a solid top-10 quarterback by waiting until the middle of the draft.

For example, in the above mock draft, only eight quarterbacks were taken in the first six rounds. In the seventh round, I was able to grab Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is ranked eighth overall at signal caller via FantasyPros' expert rankings. Cousins' average draft position is No. 80, per FantasyPros, so chances are you can get him in the seventh round of a 12-team league.

Ultimately, I'm looking to fill out the starting running back, wide receiver and tight end slots before moving to quarterback. Admittedly, I have fallen into a trap of drafting a quarterback I like just sitting there when it's my turn to pick, but it's not an ideal strategy.

2 WR, 2 RB in Rounds 8-11

It's imperative to load up on depth at running back and wide receiver.

First, the unfortunate reality is a player's season may be derailed prematurely due to injuries.

Second, you can use a daily-fantasy strategy in season-long leagues if you have enough players at running back and wide receiver.

For example, let's say you are starting Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in your flex spot most weeks. Davis showed promise at the end of last year and could be a breakout sophomore star this season.

However, he has some tough matchups this season, most notably two dates with the Jacksonville Jaguars and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The clear edge goes to the Jags in that matchup, which means Davis isn't the best bet at the flex spot.

However, if you load up on depth in the middle rounds, you may have solid options to plug in at the flex spot. For example, New Orleans Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr. is playing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, when Davis is facing the Jags for the first time. Saints-Falcons games almost always are high-scoring affairs this decade save for a few exceptions, so Ginn could be the beneficiary of a long touchdown pass. If you were able to draft him late, then you could plug him in instead of Davis and raise your team's ceiling.