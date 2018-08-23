UFC Fight Night 135: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 135 heads to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday and the Pinnacle Bank Arena will play host to a couple of lightweights looking to throw down.

Justin Gaethje brings his exciting, no-fear, stand-and-bang style to the Huskers' backyard to meet James Vick in the main event. Gaethje is looking to get back in the win column while Vick is hoping to usurp his position among the title contenders.

Also in action, former lightweight contender Michael Johnson looks to make a name for himself at 145 against Andre Fili. The undercard also features Angela Hill, Jake Ellenberger and Eryk Anders. It's a card filled with action, but it is the presence of Gaethje that will have fans on the edge of their seat.

Who comes out on top of the six main card affairs? The B/R team is here to answer that very question.

Join Matthew Ryder, Steven Rondina, Scott Harris and Nathan McCarter as they look through each of the main card bouts and offer up predictions for how the action will play out. Ready? Let's get it going for the UFC Fight Night 135 main card.