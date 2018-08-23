UFC Fight Night 135: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

UFC Fight Night 135: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PredictionsAugust 23, 2018
UFC Fight Night 135 heads to Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday and the Pinnacle Bank Arena will play host to a couple of lightweights looking to throw down.
Justin Gaethje brings his exciting, no-fear, stand-and-bang style to the Huskers' backyard to meet James Vick in the main event. Gaethje is looking to get back in the win column while Vick is hoping to usurp his position among the title contenders.
Also in action, former lightweight contender Michael Johnson looks to make a name for himself at 145 against Andre Fili. The undercard also features Angela Hill, Jake Ellenberger and Eryk Anders. It's a card filled with action, but it is the presence of Gaethje that will have fans on the edge of their seat.
Who comes out on top of the six main card affairs? The B/R team is here to answer that very question.
Join Matthew Ryder, Steven Rondina, Scott Harris and Nathan McCarter as they look through each of the main card bouts and offer up predictions for how the action will play out. Ready? Let's get it going for the UFC Fight Night 135 main card.
Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams
Matthew Ryder
Anders was pushed a little hastily when they tried to get him a win over Lyoto Machida, and it didn’t quite turn out. This is probably more his pace, as his pedigree and continued improvement should produce a rebound win and pave the way to him getting stronger competition going forward.
Anders, unanimous decision
Steven Rondina
Anders is coming off a questionable loss in his last fight, but he's still somebody the UFC almost certainly has earmarked for success. I don't think it's a coincidence, then, that his next fight is against somebody with an 0-1 UFC record (with that 1 being a quick KO, no less). This one has the look and feel of a rebound fight, and I'm expecting Anders to make the most of that.
Anders, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
Come on. Anders' last bout was a close loss in a main event with the great Lyoto Machida. I don't know why the UFC felt like Anders was right for this, but I have to disagree.
Anders, KO, Rd. 1
Nathan McCarter
This is clearly favorable matchmaking from the UFC for Anders. They clearly want to get him back in the win column. And that's smart. Because it will happen. Violently.
Anders, KO, Rd. 1
John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Matthew Ryder
I don’t know who Figueiredo is. I mean that literally—I have never heard of him or even seen his name anywhere, and he’s 3-0 in the UFC. Not sure if that’s an indictment of me for letting him slip through the cracks, or of the UFC for not promoting their athletes, but in any event I don’t imagine him beating the nasty Moraga (who I know and have heard of).
Moraga, TKO, Round 2
Steven Rondina
This is quietly an excellent fight. Figueiredo is one of the most intriguing up-and-coming talents in the lower weight classes and Moraga might be shaping up for a Rafael dos Anjos-like run to the top after years as a middling veteran. Moraga is a guy that consistently surprises me with how good he is, so I'm going to go with him, but I'm not married to this pick by any means.
Moraga, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
Figueiredo is 3-0 in his UFC tenure, with two knockouts. If he can keep it going against his stiffest competition yet in Moraga, he'll be on a new level. But Moraga's on his own three-fight win streak and isn't going to let him do it.
Moraga, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
Everyone taking Moraga has convinced me to go with Figueiredo in this spot. He is undervalued. Moraga has had a bit of a comeuppance, but he is also not getting any younger. This could be a spot for a new contender to emerge. And if none of this is sound confident, that is because I am not. This is a close matchup between two skilled fighters. Good for fans, bad for predicting what will actually happen.
Figueiredo, TKO, Rd. 2
Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena
Matthew Ryder
Ellenberger has not looked great in recent years after being one of the best welterweights going for much of the previous decade—he’s 2-8 in his last 10 after going 29-6 in his first 35. Barbarena is not much more than a good solider who can fill out a Fight Night card, but that’s enough to best this present incarnation of The Juggernaut.
Barbarena, TKO, Round 1
Steven Rondina
We are well past the point where Ellenberger's win over Matt Brown in 2016 could be interpreted as the start of a resurgence for Ellenberger. He's on his way out and I'm expecting Barberena to show him the door.
Barberena, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
We're giving Ellenberger these fights based on things he did seven years ago. His record shows him as little more than a golf ball on an unfeeling tee.
Barbarena, KO, Rd. 1
Nathan McCarter
Yeah, I am probably never picking Ellenberger in a UFC fight again. Those days are gone.
Barbarena, KO, Rd. 1
Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill
Matthew Ryder
Casey is rugged and athletic, but at 31-years-old it feels like we’ve maybe seen what she is and won’t see her move beyond that. She’ll give you violence, but she won’t win against elite competition. Hill is similar, almost to a word in fact, and it feels like this one might spell the end of a UFC run for someone. I’ll take Hill for having looked better since returning to the UFC last year.
Hill, unanimous decision
Steven Rondina
It's easy to pick Hill here because she's not coming off back-to-back losses but Casey should have this one. Her struggles in the Octagon have largely stemmed from weak wrestling skills and Hill won't really challenge her in that regard. This will be a close one, since Hill is no slouch standing herself, but Casey should be able to get back in the win column.
Casey, split decision
Scott Harris
I agree with Matt on this one. Casey's a known quantity and it's not more than middleman, or middlewoman. Hill's dynamic kickboxing will do most of the scoring.
Hill, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
I'm going against my better judgment picking Hill. Casey is everything that has been said here and those skills should be enough to carry her to a win. But it is with everything said here that also speaks to why I think she'll fail. Call it inconsistency or a lack of Fight IQ or whatever you want — some fighters just never find "it".
Hill will do enough to pick up the win due to strikes.
Hill, unanimous decision
Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili
Matthew Ryder
A loser of five of six, it feels like Johnson has moved quite a ways away from being the promising prospect he was on TUF all those years back. Fili is, in a way, the promising upstart we maybe thought Johnson was at one time, and I’m looking for him to stake his claim here.
Fili, unanimous decision
Steven Rondina
Johnson's losing a lot lately, but let's not pretend he's facing anything but the cream of the crop. Andre Fili? He ain't creamy. Barring a disastrous weight-cutting issue, Johnson should beat him and do so in impressive fashion.
Johnson, TKO, Rd. 2
Scott Harris
Two fighters who are talented but can't quite get over the hump. I'll ride with the size and power of Johnson.
Johnson, unanimous decision
Nathan McCarter
I am going with Steven and Scott here. Johnson is inconsistent, to be sure, but he has faced a higher level of competition while also getting the benefit of being the bigger, stronger man. That should lead to a win. I say should as you cannot really count on either fighter to deliver what you expect. So who really knows?
Johnson, unanimous decision
Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick
Matthew Ryder
Gaethje really made his bones beating guys who were probably around Vick’s level, but I’m not sure he’s dealt with someone so large and uniquely rangy. That said, I’m not sold the Texan has the pure stopping power to put Gaethje away and I believe only the very, very best 155ers alive are able to keep up with the pace of The Highlight.
Gaethje gets back in the win column in typical Gaethje fashion: By doling out and receiving stomach-churning levels of punishment until someone gets stopped.
Gaethje, TKO, Round 3
Steven Rondina
I disagree with Matthew's assertion that Gaethje made his bones fighting Vick-level fighters. Vick is more than a cut above anybody that Gaethje faced back in the WSOF. He's a guy that has been looking for a chance to break into the upper tier of the lightweight division, and I think that's going to come here.
Vick, submission, Rd. 3
Scott Harris
Vick's well-rounded, but at his heart he's a brawler. Even if he wanted to shade away from that against Gaethje, that's where it will end up.
Gaethje, KO, Rd. 2
Nathan McCarter
Vick is on a nice run, but that ends Saturday. He is not an elite-level lightweight. He is not a top-10 contender. Gaethje, for all of his flaws, is exactly that. Fans will see the difference on Saturday. Whether it devolves into an all-out war, or Gaethje falls back to his wrestling base he should be able to pick up the win.
I'll say he finds the chin and ends it earlier rather than later.
Gaethje, TKO, Rd. 2