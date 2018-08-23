Fortnite 5.3 Patch Notes with Rift-to-Go, New Tomato Temple and Clingers Nerfed

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games announced the release of version 5.3 of its popular Fortnite Battle Royale video game Thursday morning. Along with the arrival of the new Tomato Temple, the patch notes include the addition of the new Rift-To-Go feature and a nerf on clingers.

After a series of patches that received mixed reviews from the streaming and competitive communities, the latest update should receive more positive feedback.

The most notable change is the removal of Tomato Town in favor of Tomato Temple, a new landing spot in the same location as its predecessor. The area takes on the look of the Mayan ruins and provides a fresh point of interest in the northeast section of the map.

ImmorhtaL provided a look at the updated map:

Tim Havlock (aka Darkness429) passed along the Tomato Man shrine:

Besides the cosmetic changes, the actual gameplay alterations in the new patch should make for a much smoother experience.

The Rift-To-Go operates in the same fashion as the rifts that were already found around the map, but gamers are able to carry it in their inventory. Once thrown, the player teleports into the air and can potentially get themselves out of danger, though opponents can also use the rift for 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, the clinger meta took a hit with Epic Games deciding the sticky grenades will no longer automatically blow up when the wall they are on is destroyed. Instead, they merely fall to the ground and explode when the fuse timer expires.

It's going to make clingers less dangerous to opponents, especially in the competitive scene where they were a vital asset when most opponents are camping in the final circles.

Fortnite also saw a small reduction in the wait time when switching to a pump shotgun (0.96 seconds to 0.88 seconds). It's going to take some time to see whether that's enough to bring the double pump back into play given the relative strength of SMGs and drum (Tommy) guns, though.

Traps also received a fix with the patch notes stating they "will now properly affect enemy players who are within their range." There had been delay problems with the trap failing to activate on time, allowing fast-acting opponents to get out of danger.

OpTic CouRage commented on the 5.3 patch as a whole:

Other minor changes include a new Score Royale limited time mode, which is based on reaching a point total rather than being the last player standing, improvement of the remote explosives' (C-4) damage radius and the ability to watch a mini-movie at the Risky Reels landing location.

The Fortnite patch requires a game update on all systems, including PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iPhone, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.