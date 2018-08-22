Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Fight Reportedly Announced for UFC 232

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes and featherweight champion Cris Cyborg have reportedly finalized an agreement to square off at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani.

Nunes, who is 16-4 lifetime, most recently competed in May when she defeated Raquel Pennington via fifth-round TKO at UFC 224. Cyborg (20-1), meanwhile, made light work of Yana Kunitskaya with a first-round knockout at UFC 222 in March.

ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto reported the two will fight for the 145-pound featherweight strap.

According to ESPN.com's pound-for-pound rankings, Cyborg and Nunes are the No. 1 and No. 2 female fighters in the sport, respectively.

Last month, UFC President Dana White told Fox (h/t MMA Mania's Dan Hiergesell) he was intent on setting a date for the champ-versus-champ showdown in the midst of scheduling hiccups.

"That's the fight to make," White said. "I don't know when we'll get it done, but that's the fight to make. That's the fight I want, I know that's the fight the fans want, and it's the fight we need to get done."

According to Odds Shark, Cyborg opened as a -300 favorite (bet $300 to win $100) to win the title fight. Nunes is listed as a +230 underdog (bet $100 to win $230).